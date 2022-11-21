Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out

Getty Images

While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods.

After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.

“Right now, obviously you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday. And right now, it’s day-to-day,” Eberflus said in his Monday press conference. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we’ve got time and we’ll see where it is and we’ll go from there.”

Eberflus was asked in several different ways for a more specific update on Fields but effectively declined to say more than an update will come Wednesday with the injury report.

That is, until he was asked if the team could rule out whether Fields’ injury would end his season.

“We have not ruled that out at this point,” Eberflus said. “We’ll see where it is on Wednesday.”

Fields played every offensive snap in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 85 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

If Fields has to miss time, Trevor Siemain would take over at quarterback. Eberflus said he didn’t think it would take much to make the offense more suited to Siemian’s skillset.

“We would just lean on one side of the offense as opposing to lean on the side that we’ve expanded to, to a certain degree,” Eberflus said. “So, I think that would be a pretty easy transition. Trevor is obviously a very smart individual, a very good passer. Has a great grasp on the offense. He’s been here since Day One. High-functional intelligence. So we’re excited about that guy.”

The Bears play the Jets in Week 12.