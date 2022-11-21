Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate.

Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but felt bad about his role in left tackle Ronnie Stanley leaving the game. Jackson rolled into Stanley’s oft-injured left ankle while being sacked and Stanley was forced out of the the game as a result.

Jackson lamented his role in Stanley’s injury while giving a generally positive update on his teammate after the game.

“I went in the locker room after the game and I checked on him, but he said he was pretty good, just don’t fall into him,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “But he’s good.”

The Ravens also had safety Kyle Hamilton exit with a knee injury and the status of both players will be closely watched heading into Week 12.