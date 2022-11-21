Lions open practice window for Jameson Williams

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week that the team hopes to have rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams in the lineup after Thanksgiving and they’re starting the process of getting him ready to play on Monday.

The team announced that they are opening the window for Williams to practice with the team ahead of being activated from the non-football injury list. Williams, who tore his ACL while playing for Alabama, will have 21 days to practice with the team before reaching a deadline to activate him and he can be activated at any point in that window.

With a game against the Bills on tap for Thursday, the Lions will only be holding a walkthrough practice on Monday so Williams will be able to ease himself back into the mix.

The Lions are currently on a three-game winning streak and Williams’ move toward making his NFL debut is another reason to feel good about the trajectory that things are on in Detroit right now.