Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start.

Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things up when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Smith was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen and he replied by noting that the players are not in the facility on Monday so any public discussion of specific changes would wait until he’s spoken with them.

Smith also said that the team needs to make changes as they prepare to face the Dolphins in Week 12.

“You can probably understand that, like all changes and anything we do from week to week, we talk to the players first before we talk to you,” Smith said. “We’re not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.”

Mills was 19-of-33 for 169 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times on Sunday.