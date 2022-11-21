Lovie Smith: We’re not a good football team, we’re searching for answers

Getty Images

The Texans fell to 1-8-1 with Sunday’s loss to the Commanders and head coach Lovie Smith couldn’t do much to sugarcoat their performance in the 23-10 loss when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Smith said that “we’re not a good football team right now” and things got testy as he faced repeated questions about the team’s resistance to making changes at quarterback or anywhere else on the field. Smith replied that he “didn’t think I should do it today” and declined to offer further explanation of that stance.

“I’m not going to tell you that, all right” Smith said at his press conference. “What do you expect me to say? We just got beat. Now, if there was something we should have done right away, we would have done it right away. We’re working with our football team, we’re searching for answers is what we’re doing. We’ll keep working on different combinations.”

Smith was asked why he expected different results from the same process and responded by asking if the team should “just change to change.” Smith’s answer was derisive, but anyone watching the Texans is likely wondering the same thing as the reporters who peppered Smith with questions on Sunday.