Mike McDaniel “hopeful and optimistic” Byron Jones will play in 2022

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 21, 2022, 11:10 AM EST
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Dolphins have been without Byron Jones all year, as the cornerback remains on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason surgery on his ankle/Achilles area.

Coming off a Week 11 bye, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Jones’ status on Monday.

At this point, still nothing has changed. But, via multiple reporters, McDaniel said he’s “hopeful and optimistic” that Jones will be able to play eventually this season.

During the offseason, McDaniel said multiple times that he was confident Jones would be ready for the start of the season. Now Jones still does not appear ready as the calendar has nearly flipped to December.

Jones signed a five-year deal with the Dolphins in 2020. Last year, he recorded 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Miami gets to ease back into action again by taking on one-win Houston in Week 12.

  1. If Jones could be back in week 15 for the Bills game, that would be great. If not save him for the playoffs. When you look at what is left on the Dolphins’ schedule for QBs, Davis Mills, Jimmy Garoppolo, Zack Wilson, Mack Jones and a questionable Aaron Rodgers I think the secondary will be able to get us to the post season.

