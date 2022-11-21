Monday Night Football: 49ers blow out Cardinals 38-10 as Jimmy Garoppolo throws four TDs

Getty Images

The NFL has touted all the close games it has had this season. Monday night was not one of them.

The 49ers dominated the Cardinals, winning 38-10 and leaving the scarlet red and metallic gold-clad fans in Mexico City happy. The 49ers moved to 6-4 and into first place in the NFC West with a tiebreaker advantage over Seattle, and the Cardinals fell to 4-7.

San Francisco outscored Arizona 21-0 in the second half, and by the middle of the fourth quarter, Trace McSorley and Brock Purdy were playing quarterback with the game out of hand. It was an embarrassing finish for the Cardinals as some of their defensive players made a business decision not to try to tackle George Kittle on the 49ers’ final touchdown.

The 49ers gained 387 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk both scored two touchdowns, and Deebo Samuel had the other. Kittle caught four passes for 84 yards and Aiyuk two for 20. Samuel had three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 57 yards. Christian McCaffrey contributed seven carries for 39 yards and seven receptions for 67 yards.

Colt McCoy, who entered with a knee injury, took a beating in the second half. Nick Bosa inadvertently stepped on McCoy’s hand, and McCoy took a hard sack from Kevin Givens and a late hit from behind from Bosa, who was penalized for roughing the passer.

McCoy, who was playing in place of injured starter Kyler Murray, went 24-of-34 for 218 yards and an interception. The 49ers also intercepted McSorley as they had three sacks, eight quarterback hits and two takeaways.

Greg Dortch had nine catches for 103 yards after replacing Rondale Moore, who played only two plays before leaving with a groin injury.