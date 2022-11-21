Monday Night Football: 49ers lead Cardinals 17-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The 49ers and Cardinals were pretty evenly matched in the first half. At halftime, San Francisco has 186 yards and Arizona 185, and both teams have 11 first downs.

The difference was a Colt McCoy interception by Jimmie Ward, which gave the 49ers a short field.

San Francisco leads 17-10 at halftime.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and a 39-yarder to George Kittle.

Christian McCaffrey has five carries for 31 yards and five catches for 48 yards. Kittle has three catches for 52 yards and Deebo Samuel five for 46.

Elijah Mitchell had only one carry for 4 yards in the first half.

Ward’s pick of McCoy, which bounced off the hand of James Conner, set up a three-play, 46-yard drive that ended with Kittle’s catch-and-run to the end zone.

McCoy is 17-of-23 for 172 yards and the pick, and DeAndre Hopkins has seven catches for 77 yards. Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown for the Cardinals’ only touchdown, which came after a 47-yard catch-and-run by Greg Dortch.