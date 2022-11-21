Nathaniel Hackett on releasing Melvin Gordon: “We thought it was best for the team”

Getty Images

The NFL is a tough, unforgiving business. Almost every day during the season (and for much of the offseason), coaches and/or General Managers decide to terminate the employment of players, reasoning that it’s in the bests interests of the team.

And, yes, you probably already know where I’m going with this.

On Monday, the Broncos released veteran running back Melvin Gordon. Coach Nathaniel Hackett explained the decision during a Monday afternoon session with reporters.

“With Melvin, he’s a true pro,” Hackett said. “He’s done a lot of good stuff here at the Denver Broncos and scored some touchdowns for us this year. We thought it was best for the team and we moved on. I wish him the best of luck and I think it’s great for him to have a fresh start. With the running backs, it will be Marlon Mack. He will be up. Then Devine Ozigbo—we are looking to see if we can get him up along with Latavius [Murray].”

Gordon had only two touchdowns this season. He had 10 in 2021, and 10 in 2020, his two prior years in Denver. The issue, obviously, wasn’t touchdowns but fumbles. He had five this season, in 10 games.

And the Broncos decided that it was time. That the chronic failure to perform at the expected standard justified moving on. That it was in the best interests of the team.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I’ve never known what that means. I know this — Hackett’s goose seems to be fully cooked. Under the standard that he applied to Gordon, Hackett may be not far behind Gordon.