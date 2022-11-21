NFLPA is reviewing medical reports regarding Matthew Stafford

Posted by Mike Florio on November 21, 2022, 7:09 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
The NFL’s concussion protocol becomes best understood through its application. There’s a current application of the protocol that is very difficult to understand.

On Friday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from the concussion protocol. On Sunday afternoon, Stafford was removed from a game against the Saints, to be evaluated or a concussion. Some 28 hours later, the evaluation continues.

As explained last night, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation. Currently, the union is reviewing the medical reports.

It’s strange. It’s unusual. It’s arguably unprecedented. A player has a concussion, or he doesn’t. More specific to the NFL, he’s in the protocol, or he isn’t.

If there’s this much doubt, why not put him in the protocol, for his own good?

That’s what needs to happen. Whether the Rams are doing it deliberately or not, a bizarre loophole is being used regarding the absence of a time frame for making a decision. Maybe that’s because it’s a given a decision should be made within the time necessary to decide whether the player should or shouldn’t be in the protocol.

2 responses to “NFLPA is reviewing medical reports regarding Matthew Stafford

  1. Boy wonder doesn’t mind sacrificing players’ futures if it helps him look good as coach.

  2. It’s hard to understand if you’re an attorney who pretends to know more about medicine than actual doctors. The diagnosis is based is passing a series of tests. Pass the tests, you don’t have a concussion. Fail the tests and you do. Get hit again and you fail the tests, you have a concussion again. It’s not black and white like a broken arm that an x-ray can reveal.

