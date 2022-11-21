NFLPA is reviewing medical reports regarding Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

The NFL’s concussion protocol becomes best understood through its application. There’s a current application of the protocol that is very difficult to understand.

On Friday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from the concussion protocol. On Sunday afternoon, Stafford was removed from a game against the Saints, to be evaluated or a concussion. Some 28 hours later, the evaluation continues.

As explained last night, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation. Currently, the union is reviewing the medical reports.

It’s strange. It’s unusual. It’s arguably unprecedented. A player has a concussion, or he doesn’t. More specific to the NFL, he’s in the protocol, or he isn’t.

If there’s this much doubt, why not put him in the protocol, for his own good?

That’s what needs to happen. Whether the Rams are doing it deliberately or not, a bizarre loophole is being used regarding the absence of a time frame for making a decision. Maybe that’s because it’s a given a decision should be made within the time necessary to decide whether the player should or shouldn’t be in the protocol.