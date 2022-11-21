“Not enough consistency” on offense for Patriots Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2022, 8:33 AM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
The Patriots got a win over the Jets on Sunday when Marcus Jones returned a punt for a touchdown in the final seconds, so they were able to celebrate at the end of a long day for the offense.

New England outgained the Jets 297-103, but the score was tied 3-3 before Jones’ big play because they continually failed to make the plays they had to have over the course of the game. They punted seven times, gave up six sacks and failed to convert 11 of their 15 third down opportunities over the course of the game.

After the game was over, head coach Bill Belichick said the unit has to be crisper.

“Yeah, we’ll take a look at the film here and see, but we moved the ball,” Belichick said. “We had some good plays but not enough and not enough consistency, and we weren’t able to get the ball in the end zone or get the ball close enough often enough for what our opportunities were. Had too many negative plays, holding penalties, sacks, and that was a combination of things. We’ve got to do a better job.”

The Patriots won’t have to wait long for another chance to get on the field. They’ll be in Minnesota on Thursday night and they’ll be facing a defense that just got ripped apart by the Cowboys, so that may turn out to be just what the doctor ordered.

5 responses to ““Not enough consistency” on offense for Patriots Sunday

  1. They should be worried if the only way they score is via punt return when playing the Bills. The Bills still haven’t punted.

  2. It’s safe to say that the Patricia-Judge experiment has been an abject failure, and that’s on the Head Coach.

  3. they’ll be facing a defense that just got ripped apart by the Cowboys, so that may turn out to be just what the doctor ordered.

    I’m not sure the Patriots are ripping apart any defense until the OL is stable. Andrews is a massive loss. Jones can’t be standing back there like a statue taking sacks he needs to get the ball out quick.

  5. In the first quarter they lost arguably the hardest player on their roster to replace in Center David Andrews. So to criticize their offense while the team suffered this loss is foolhardy.
    His longtime loss may remove any real chance the Patriots have of building a serious contender for this season’s playoffs.

