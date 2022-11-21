Panthers still weighing QB call for Week 12

Getty Images

The Panthers had Baker Mayfield back in the starting lineup on Sunday, but there’s no word yet on whether he will remain the quarterback for the team’s Week 12 game against the Broncos.

Head coach Steve Wilks said on Monday that he has yet to make a call about whether Mayfield will start or if the team will go with P.J. Walker or Sam Darnold. Wilks said he will make his decision ahead of the team’s return to practice on Wednesday.

Walker started five games in a row before hurting his ankle in Week 10, so his health will be part of the decision for Wilks. Darnold has not played since being activated from injured reserve, but Wilks said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website, that he feels “more than comfortable” playing him if that’s how things play out.

Mayfield was 21-of-33 for 196 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Ravens.