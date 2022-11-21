Report: Adoree’ Jackson out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson injured his knee while returning a punt during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

The injury will keep him out for several weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jackson will be out for four-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain.

Head coach Brian Daboll said after the game he did not regret putting Jackson back to return the punt.

In his second year with the Giants, Jackson has recorded seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 10 games.

New York will take on Dallas on Thanksgiving.