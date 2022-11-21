Report: After MRI, Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered torn MCL

Getty Images

It sounds like the Falcons could be without tight end Kyle Pitts for a while.

After a report emerged earlier on Monday that Pitts suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the tight end is believed to have suffered a torn MCL after undergoing an MRI.

Pitts is said to be seeking a second opinion before deciding on a course of action.

But if Pitts’ MCL is torn, that would likely mean he’s out for the rest of the year.

Pitts was on the field for 24 of Atlanta’s offensive snaps on Sunday. He caught three passes for 43 yards in the matchup — his third-highest yardage output of the season.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Pitts has 28 receptions for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2022.

The 5-6 Falcons will visit the 6-5 Commanders in Week 12.