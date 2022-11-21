Report: Colt McCoy set to start tonight for Cardinals

Getty Images

Colt McCoy is preparing to start his second consecutive game at quarterback for the Cardinals.

McCoy is set to start against the 49ers because Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although McCoy himself was limited in practice last week with a knee injury, he’s doing well enough that the Cardinals didn’t even list him on their injury report for tonight’s game. Murray is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

McCoy started last week’s game, a 27-17 win over the Rams. McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Cardinals are 8-point underdogs for tonight’s game against the 49ers in Mexico City.