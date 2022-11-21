Report: Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Fields’ status for this week is uncertain.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus called Fields “day to day” during his Monday news conference.

“We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” Eberflus said. “So, we’ve got time. We’ll see where it is and go from there.”

Eberflus, though, also didn’t rule out Fields’ injury being season ending.

Fields played every offensive snap in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 85 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.

Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder on the final series of the game.

Trevor Siemain is the backup to Fields.