Report: Kyle Pitts believed to have MCL sprain, will have MRI Monday

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was limited to 24 offensive snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Bears because of a knee injury and he could be in line to miss more time as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Pitts’ is believed to be an MCL sprain. He is having an MRI on Monday to confirm that diagnosis.

If the injury is confirmed, Pitts will likely be in line to miss some action while he recovers.

Pitts had three catches for 43 yards on Sunday. He has 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 overall appearances.

MyCole Pruitt, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, and Feleipe Franks are other tight ends in Atlanta, although Firkser and Franks were both inactive on Sunday.