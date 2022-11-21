Rondale Moore questionable with groin injury; Charvarius Ward returns

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward missed two days of practice in Colorado as the team prepared for the altitude in Mexico City. He sought oxygen on the sideline after the first series.

Ward also injured his groin, which had him questionable to return, but he is back in the game.

He was injured while covering Stephen Anderson on an incomplete pass in the end zone with 8:07 remaining in the first quarter. Samuel Womack III joined Deommodore Lenoir at the position on third down.

But Ward returned for the Cardinals’ next offensive possession.

Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has not returned.

He played only two snaps before injuring his groin, and the Cardinals listed him as questionable to return.

Greg Dortch has replaced Moore.