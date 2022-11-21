Sean McDermott: Win was for everyone in Buffalo who helped us get here

Getty Images

As the snow fell on Buffalo over the last few days, there was concern about whether the Bills would be able to get everyone to the team’s plane in time to fly to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The Bills made it with a little help from their neighbors. Head coach Sean McDermott was one of many in the organization who discovered their neighbors helping with shoveling, plowing and other snow clearing activities in order to make sure that the team would have everyone on hand to face Cleveland.

After Buffalo’s 31-23 win was in the books, McDermott took a moment to recognize the Buffalo community’s efforts on behalf of the team.

“Everyone back in Buffalo who helped us get here, how much we appreciate them and [are] thankful for them,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “And everyone back in Buffalo who’s currently digging out again, we’re thinking of you guys and that was for you.”

The Bills will be back in Buffalo for a couple of days this week before they head back to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving. Their exit should be less dramatic, but the Bills know they’ll have some helping hands if they need them.