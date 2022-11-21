Sean McVay: A’Shawn Robinson knee injury “doesn’t look good”

Getty Images

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson suffered a knee injury on Sunday that appears to be serious.

Robinson’s knee injury “doesn’t look good,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said today.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Robinson has started all 10 games for the Rams this season, and losing him would be a major blow for a defense that’s already struggling mightily. Yesterday the Rams’ defense was carved up by Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

The 3-7 Rams appear to be going nowhere fast in a season in which they’ve been hit hard by injuries and haven’t had the depth to deal with those injuries.