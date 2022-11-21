Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

Wilson injured his right foot in the Red Raiders’ Nov. 12 victory over Kansas. He said in a social media post Sunday that his fractured foot will require surgery.

“I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field,” Wilson wrote, “but unfortunately I broke a bone in my foot and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately. Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100 percent healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I’m the best defensive player in this upcoming draft.”

Wilson is projected as a first-round draft selection.

He made 61 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, and seven sacks this season.

“Man, what a great guy and a great kid,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said Monday, via Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “We knew it was coming whenever there was this part of him maybe not being able to play these last couple [regular-season games]. There was no reason to wait.”

Wilson transferred to Tech after spending two seasons at Texas A&M.