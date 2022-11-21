Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots

Getty Images

A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?

Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened.

Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady to re-sign the flag. The owner of the flag, Daniel Vitale, had loaned the item to the Patriots for display at the team’s Hall of Fame. Vitale claimed that the team mishandled the flag, allowing the signature to fade.

Vitale said that the signature is now four times larger than the original one, and that he believes it’s likely worth much more than the original appraised value of $1 million.

Maybe that should be Brady’s post-football career. He can resolve civil lawsuits from coast to coast by simply signing something for the plaintiff.