Zach Wilson’s lack of accountability is becoming a problem

Posted by Mike Florio on November 21, 2022, 10:25 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too.

After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just a field goal.

It should be easy got a quarterback to take public accountability, especially when it’s warranted. Of course he’s responsible, at least in part, for the failure of the Jets to score three points for the game — and to gain only two net yards in the second half.

Even if he believes deep down that it isn’t his fault, it’s important for the quarterback to embrace the scrutiny and not deflect it. The locker room is listening. Did the quarterback take the heat? Or did he point fingers?

And it wasn’t just the things Wilson said to reporters. Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports, citing unnamed sources inside the team’s locker room, that Wilson “was walking around after the game ‘like he isn’t the problem.'” Per Hughes, Wilson’s demeanor “rubbed more than a few the wrong way.”

“I don’t listen to it at all,” Wilson told PFT by phone after the Jets beat the Bills two weeks ago, when asked about the outside noise sparked by the Week Eight loss to the Patriots.

“Of course, you know, it’s there and it’s impossible to completely block it out,” Wilson added. “But for me, when I do hear this motivation, and then for the most part, I’m not surrounding myself with that stuff because I understand the process. I understand my mentality is to learn and grow each and every game.”

There’s a pretty clear way in which Wilson needs to learn and grow after his team’s most recent game. He needs to learn to grow up. He needs to learn to take responsibility, publicly and privately.

Of course, none of that will matter if he doesn’t play better. Highly-drafted quarterbacks have three years to figure things out. The clock is ticking on Wilson, who is more than halfway through Year Two.

His third year is coming. If things keep going the way they are, there’s no guarantee he’ll get a third year. Given the way Jets fans may begin reacting to Wilson, he may not want one.

23 responses to “Zach Wilson’s lack of accountability is becoming a problem

  1. Wilson has been told his whole life that he is the greatest and that he can do no wrong….no doubt, starting with his parents. This kid needs a dose of reality.

  2. He’s arrogant and entitled. He has real physical
    talent, but isn’t getting better. Either because his hubris doesn’t allow him to apply himself with humility, or he just isn’t smart enough to figure out NFL defenses. The Patriots coaching staff knows what it is.

  3. “Every game there are plays I wish I could have back. I continue to work hard each week to improve and minimize mistakes. I need to put this game behind me and start working hard for next week’s opponent.”

    Is that really so hard to say?

  4. Bust !!! The Jets D can win a championship but unfortunately they they need the offense to not LOSE the championship.
    He will be replaced before he gets his 3rd year completed. They are a very young team and will be even better next season. This coming from a Miami fan, I think the AFCE will be a dogfight between Miami and the Jets more than the other 2 teams.

  5. So basically Zach Wilson is Aaron Rodgers without ANY of the division titles, MVPs, All pros etc. Just a below-average quarterback who thinks he’s better than he is

  7. He was a sheltered Utah kid who never left home. His mistake was not pulling an Eli Manning in 2021 and refusing to play for the Jets. It would have landed him in San Francisco in a much better offensive situation.

  8. It used to be said that New York is tough on it’s athletes.
    Those days, apparently, are gone.
    Wilson, despite being garbage from day one, is continuously defended and hardly ever criticized.

    Just another bust of a Jets QB that sees ghosts when he plays Bill.

    I’m looking forward to wins 15 and 16 next year!

  9. He’s singlehandedly losing them games and jeopardizing their playoff chances.

    This is the perfect opportunity for Robert Saleh to bench him and send a clear message to the locker room that nobody is beyond accountability.

  10. The kid has a long long way to go. But Jets fans wonder why they can’t find a franchise QB…it’s because after a couple years they lose their minds and turn on the QB. It takes time. And let’s face it BB knows how to deal with young QBs

  13. Does this surprise anyone?

    I don’t watch college football much, but it took me 5 minutes on You Tube to see this guy was not going to make it. I kept hearing his name over and over and over pre-draft, and I couldn’t figure out why on earth anyone would proclaim this guy to be a good prospect. His only strength is he looks good throwing a football and he runs well.

    That’s it. He stinks otherwise. He’s one of the worst QB prospects I’ve ever seen. It’d be like if one us was playing backyard football but trying to do it in the NFL.

    In every category, the most important ones, he’s clearly going to bust. Every highlight reel play he had on his game tape, was on a play where he ran or ran right and waited on a broken play vs a Div 2 team, and just made an easy pass downfield to a wide open guy. That can’t be what you look at to project a good prospect in the NFL. Trey Lance has similar game tape and for some reason these bozo the clown franchises get it in their heads that they’re smarter than everyone.

    Throw in the maturity issues, the Manziel/Mayfield problem where he thinks he is good and you have a bust right out in the open.

    Joe Douglas may have fleeced the Hawks in the Jamal Adams deal, but the Becton pick where he told us he did a “deep dive” on him, and now this kid, and they’re two abysmal picks that will set back the franchise for years.

    And then you look at his FA signings, they just aren’t very good. And then this year’s draft, how many times have we heard about how great his draft was? Was it really? This Johnson guy out of FSU is not good. They’ll tell you he is good, but he’s not.

    The Jets are famous for hype and then you watch their hyped people and they’re embarrassingly bad.

  14. 5 Touchdowns and 5 Picks. 1 Loss Fumble. I would say he is well on his way to being a solid #3 QB.

  16. QB is one of those positions where you know all eyes are on you. You have to be able to say “yeah, it’s on me” whether you believe it or not.

  18. footfan68 says:
    November 21, 2022 at 10:30 am
    He’s arrogant and entitled. He has real physical
    talent, but isn’t getting better

    ———

    Physical talent? I have not seen any of that from him whatsoever

  19. The reports that they were fixated on him from the beginning of that draft year was the most bizarre development of that year, and mind you, the 49ers traded 50 picks for a guy who started ten games in college.

  20. There have been plenty of players, mainly QBs, who refuse to admit fault, especially in the past. I see no problem with it, depending on the person’s true personality. There is such a thing as a healthy arrogance. Zach definitely has what it takes, Mac, not so much.

  23. True leadership. Josh Allen told the media “It’s hard to win in this league when your quarterback plays like sh÷t” referencing his own poor play and Zach Wilson takes no accountability and shoulders no blame for the team during losses. His leadership is falling apart at the seams and is going to be what blows up their season. I’d start playoff Joe if I were them

