Za’Darius Smith estimated as limited participant; Andrew Booth sits out

Getty Images

The Vikings already know they won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for Thursday’s game. Darrisaw was diagnosed with his second concussion in two weeks.

Blake Brandel replaced him.

The Vikings did not practice Monday, but since they play on Thanksgiving Day, they had to release an estimated practice report.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans, who was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 10, missed Sunday’s game, returned to a limited practice. Cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., who had a rough outing starting in Evans’ place, was added to the report as a non-participant with a knee injury.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were limited.

It marked the first time Tomlinson has participated in a practice or a walkthrough since his injury in an Oct. 30 game against Arizona. He has missed three games.

Smith played only 25 of 72 snaps in Sunday’s game.

Receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) was estimated a full participant.