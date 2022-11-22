A great trio of Thanksgiving games is looming

November 22, 2022
The first annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration will be memorable, in more ways that one.

For the first time since the NFL expanded the Thanksgiving slate in 2006 to include a prime-time game, it’s the best trio of Turkey Day contests the league has ever presented.

It didn’t look like it was going to be that way when the schedule game out. But Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Patriots-Vikings have a much different feel, 11 weeks into the season.

Currently, five of the six teams that will play on Thursday are in the top 10 of the PFT power rankings. The other team, the Lions, have won three in a row — and they look to be capable of taking own the Bills.

So, between the captive audience and the great games, the NFL could have ridiculously high ratings for the three games that will be played in only two days.

  2. Vikes need to restore my faith. Seems a tall task a mere 4 days removed from the stink bomb we witnessed Sunday.

  3. I love everything about the Lions future. That Mathew Stafford trade is going to turn into pure gold with the Rams crapping the bed this year and no signs of a reversal of fortunes coming from McVay’s crew.

    Can’t wait to see Jameson Williams, won’t be this week but it should happen soon enough.

    Wish I could buy stock in the Lions.

  4. Sorry, but only two of the games will be worth watching. Detroit should be forever banned from hosting Thanksgiving games and they will be after they get blown out yet again on Thursday.

  5. The Giants should not be in anybody’s top ten….simply a byproduct of a soft schedule that is back loaded

