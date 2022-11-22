Bengals sign Trenton Irwin to active roster from practice squad

Getty Images

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin has seen a fair amount of playing time as a practice squad elevation in recent weeks and he’s done well enough with it that he is now a member of the active roster.

The Bengals announced that they have signed Irwin to their 53-man roster. Tackle Isaiah Prince was waived in a corresponding move.

Irwin has six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown while playing 105 offensive snaps over the last three weeks. That playing time has come with Ja'Marr Chase out of action with a hip injury and Chase may be able to return this week, but the Bengals waived Mike Thomas earlier this week to open up a spot in the wide receiver corps.

Prince was activated from injured reserve Monday in the corresponding move to Thomas’ departure.