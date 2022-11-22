Broncos call Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler day-to-day

Getty Images

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler were both out of the lineup for the Broncos for last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Raiders and it looks like it will be some time before the team makes any call about them for Week 12.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett called both players day-to-day at a Tuesday press conference. Jeudy has an ankle injury and Hamler hurt his hamstring.

The Broncos are holding a walkthrough practice on Tuesday, so there will not be an official injury report listing participation levels. Reporters were at the open portion of the session, however, and noted that neither receiver was on the field.

Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington were the Denver wideouts with Jeudy and Hamler out of the lineup.