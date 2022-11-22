Broncos sign Dakota Allen off Browns practice squad

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 22, 2022, 5:39 PM EST
The Broncos have added a linebacker.

Denver announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Dakota Allen off of Cleveland’s practice squad.

Allen has appeared in four games for the Browns this season, playing all his snaps on special teams. He recorded two tackles.

Featured in the second season of the Netflix series Last Chance U, Allen has appeared in 36 games with three starts for the Jaguars, Browns, and Raiders since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2019.

As a corresponding roster move, the Broncos placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. He is reportedly out for multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Denver recently acquired Edmonds in the deal that sent Bradley Chubb to Miami.

The Broncos have also signed running back Tyreik McAllister and linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad. Linebacker Harvey Langi has been released from the practice squad.

2 responses to “Broncos sign Dakota Allen off Browns practice squad

  1. So, another sub-par player that is supposed to somehow help a HOF Quarterback protect his Legacy?….smh…

    Go Team3!

  2. Unless he has prior office experience & can be an Assistant to the team’s HOF Quarterback, I don’t see how this help’s Team 3’s Legacy?….smh…

