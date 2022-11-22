Chargers sign Cameron Dicker, place Dustin Hopkins on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers will be without their regular kicker for at least another four weeks.

Los Angeles has placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve and signed Cameron Dicker off its practice squad to the active roster.

Hopkins has been out since injuring his hamstring in the Week Six victory over the Broncos. He’s hit 9-of-10 field goals this season and 12-of-12 extra points.

Dicker has kicked for Los Angeles over the last three games, hitting all seven of his field goal attempts and all six of his extra points. He’s also sent 79 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Dicker also filled in for Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott for one game earlier this year, hitting a game-winning field goal to win the contest 20-17.