Commanders designate Milo Eifler for return from IR

The Commanders have defensive end Chase Young back on the active roster and they started the clock on bringing another defensive player back on Tuesday.

The team announced that linebacker Milo Eifler has been designated for return from injured reserve. Eifler was placed on the list on October 8 with a hamstring injury.

He will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window.

Eifler appeared in four games this season and three games last season. He recorded one tackle in those appearances and has seen almost all of his playing time on special teams.