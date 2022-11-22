Commanders honoring Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death

Getty Images

The Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor died on Nov. 27, 2007, after intruders shot him in his Miami area home. The Commanders host the Falcons on Sunday.

In honor of his life and legacy, the Commanders will unveil the Sean Taylor Memorial installation and launch the limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise designed and inspired by Taylor’s daughter, Jackie. Players will wear special “21” helmet decals.

The reveal of the Sean Taylor Memorial installation is the culmination of the Sean Taylor Memorial Project launched on Sean’s birthday earlier this year.

The merchandise collection includes a jersey, sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats, with all proceeds benefiting gun violence prevention initiatives.

“Sean’s life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family,” co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in a statement. “This Sunday, on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on gameday.”