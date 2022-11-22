Commanders honoring Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death

Posted by Charean Williams on November 22, 2022, 7:55 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

The Commanders will honor Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor died on Nov. 27, 2007, after intruders shot him in his Miami area home. The Commanders host the Falcons on Sunday.

In honor of his life and legacy, the Commanders will unveil the Sean Taylor Memorial installation and launch the limited-edition Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise designed and inspired by Taylor’s daughter, Jackie. Players will wear special “21” helmet decals.

The reveal of the Sean Taylor Memorial installation is the culmination of the Sean Taylor Memorial Project launched on Sean’s birthday earlier this year.

The merchandise collection includes a jersey, sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats, with all proceeds benefiting gun violence prevention initiatives.

“Sean’s life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family,” co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in a statement. “This Sunday, on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on gameday.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Commanders honoring Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death

  1. I can think of WAY better people to memorialize.
    People seem to forget that this was not exactly a stand-up fellow.

  2. I saw him pick off two of Favre’s passes in a game at Lambeau the year before his death.Made an impression on me as a player.

  3. Somebody contact Jackson Mahomes with this news.
    I’m sure he’ll want to make another spectacle of himself for this event.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.