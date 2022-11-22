Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. knows how much I want him here

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is slated for a visit with the Cowboys after Thanksgiving and he’s been hearing from the guy who will be throwing him passes if he winds up signing in Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already made it known that he’d like to see Beckham join the team and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s “definitely sent some messages” to Beckham to make that clear.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website.

Prescott said that there’s been “a little back-and-forth” that’s left him feeling there’s genuine interest on both sides.

“Mutual. Honestly, it’s mutual,” Prescott said. “That’s the reason I said it’s business. It’s more than just somebody’s feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I’m feeling like it’s mutual.”

Beckham is also expected to visit with the Giants and it doesn’t look like it will be long until there’s news about where he’ll be spending the final weeks of the 2022 season.