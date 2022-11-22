Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. knows how much I want him here

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2022, 4:06 PM EST
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is slated for a visit with the Cowboys after Thanksgiving and he’s been hearing from the guy who will be throwing him passes if he winds up signing in Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already made it known that he’d like to see Beckham join the team and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s “definitely sent some messages” to Beckham to make that clear.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website.

Prescott said that there’s been “a little back-and-forth” that’s left him feeling there’s genuine interest on both sides.

“Mutual. Honestly, it’s mutual,” Prescott said. “That’s the reason I said it’s business. It’s more than just somebody’s feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I’m feeling like it’s mutual.”

Beckham is also expected to visit with the Giants and it doesn’t look like it will be long until there’s news about where he’ll be spending the final weeks of the 2022 season.

10 responses to “Dak Prescott: Odell Beckham Jr. knows how much I want him here

  4. I’m so over hearing about a guy that hasn’t been great in like 5yrs. And the Cowboys are being just as annoying with this level of thirst and desperation. The amount of coverage on a guy with multiple ACL tears is mind bending. This is gnna be the avg Odell game once he signs with a team: 3 catches 32 yards, and he will hundred percent not command double teams. All of you are straight up clowns with this social media clamoring

  5. “We really, really, really want the aging diva with injury issues!” – multiple teams, apparently

  7. Cowboys can sign David Beckman as well, still not beating Eagles or 49ers in the playoffs.

  8. OBJ is very close friends with Von Miller and the Bills are on a Super Bowl run. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t go to Buffalo. But, he still has a locker waiting for him in LA.

  9. Boy, I bet this really makes the Cowboys’ Current Wide Receivers feel all warm & fuzzy…..

