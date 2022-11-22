Dak Prescott, Von Miller among nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Bills linebacker Von Miller are among the nominees for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

All 32 teams have nominated one player for the award, and that list of 32 nominees will be pared down to eight finalists selected by a panel of former players: Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler.

That list of eight finalists (four AFC, four NFC) will be on the Pro Bowl ballots that NFL players receive in December. The finalist who receives the most votes from the players’ Pro Bowl ballots will receive the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVII. Previous winners of the Sportsmanship Award were Matthew Slater, Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.

The full list of nominees is below:

Arizona: Budda Baker

Atlanta: Grady Jarrett

Baltimore: Calais Campbell

Buffalo: Von Miller

Carolina: Johnny Hekker

Chicago DeAndre Houston-Carson

Cincinnati: B.J. Hill

Cleveland: Nick Chubb

Dallas: Dak Prescott

Denver: Pat Surtain II

Detroit: Kalif Raymond

Green Bay: Aaron Jones

Houston: Jerry Hughes

Indianapolis: DeForest Buckner

Jacksonville: Christian Kirk

Kansas City: Nick Bolton

Las Vegas: Maxx Crosby

LA Chargers: Austin Ekeler

LA Rams: Cooper Kupp

Miami: Alec Ingold

Minnesota: Dalvin Cook

New England: David Andrews

New Orleans: Ryan Ramczyk

New York Giants: Daniel Jones

New York Jets: Duane Brown

Philadelphia: Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh: Alex Highsmith

San Francisco: Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle: Will Dissly

Tampa Bay: Lavonte David

Tennessee: Derrick Henry

Washington: Terry McLaurin