Dak Prescott, Von Miller among nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Bills linebacker Von Miller are among the nominees for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
All 32 teams have nominated one player for the award, and that list of 32 nominees will be pared down to eight finalists selected by a panel of former players: Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler.
That list of eight finalists (four AFC, four NFC) will be on the Pro Bowl ballots that NFL players receive in December. The finalist who receives the most votes from the players’ Pro Bowl ballots will receive the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award at NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVII. Previous winners of the Sportsmanship Award were Matthew Slater, Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.
The full list of nominees is below:
Arizona: Budda Baker
Atlanta: Grady Jarrett
Baltimore: Calais Campbell
Buffalo: Von Miller
Carolina: Johnny Hekker
Chicago DeAndre Houston-Carson
Cincinnati: B.J. Hill
Cleveland: Nick Chubb
Dallas: Dak Prescott
Denver: Pat Surtain II
Detroit: Kalif Raymond
Green Bay: Aaron Jones
Houston: Jerry Hughes
Indianapolis: DeForest Buckner
Jacksonville: Christian Kirk
Kansas City: Nick Bolton
Las Vegas: Maxx Crosby
LA Chargers: Austin Ekeler
LA Rams: Cooper Kupp
Miami: Alec Ingold
Minnesota: Dalvin Cook
New England: David Andrews
New Orleans: Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants: Daniel Jones
New York Jets: Duane Brown
Philadelphia: Lane Johnson
Pittsburgh: Alex Highsmith
San Francisco: Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle: Will Dissly
Tampa Bay: Lavonte David
Tennessee: Derrick Henry
Washington: Terry McLaurin