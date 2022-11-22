Dan Campbell: We’ll see where Jameson Williams can go and how fast he can get there

Getty Images

There was some good news out of Detroit on Monday, as the Lions opened the practice window for rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

The 12th overall pick of this year’s draft, Williams tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in January’s national championship game. But now he’s getting close to making his season debut.

Given that Detroit will barely practice with a Thanksgiving game this week, why now?

“Yeah, just to get him involved, get him around, see where he can go with it,” head coach Dan Campbell said in his Monday press conference. “I mean, he’s going to run some routes here in a minute. He and a few of our receivers, we’re going to let them — let them run a little bit and have [Tim] Boyle throw to them. And just get his legs under him from a football aspect.”

Campbell admitted there will be a learning curve for Williams, but the Lions are going to ask him to do things that he does best and can help Detroit win. The head coach also didn’t seem sure if Williams will need the full three weeks of the practice window to get ready to play.

“Yeah, it’s a good question,” Campbell said. “I mean, I think it’s just let’s see where he’s at because really the rehab that he’s done now that even though this is technically not practice if you will it’s more walk-through mode. But the things that he’ll do starting [Monday] out there live are much more football oriented. So, I think we — we’ll just see where he can go and see how fast he can get there.”

The Lions have won three in a row to improve to 4-6. The club has scored 31 points in two consecutive games and enters Week 12 No. 6 in total yards and No. 8 in points scored.

“Jamo’s been around them, he’s been in the meetings and there’s a good rapport,” Campbell said. “And when that time comes, he’ll earn the respect from his teammates like the rest of those guys have.”