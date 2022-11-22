Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2022, 1:24 PM EST
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of 28 semifinalists who will continue to be considered for election to the Hall next year.

The group includes five candidates who are in their first year of eligibility.  Cornerback Darrelle Revis, tackle Joe Thomas, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, and guard Jahri Evans have made it through this round.

Nineteen players return to the list after being semifinalists last year. Wide receiver Henry Ellard and linebacker London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Safety Rodney Harrison returns after being a semifinalist for election in 2021 and cornerback Albert Lewis is a semifinalist for the first time since 2013. It is the final year of eligibility for Ellard and Lewis as modern-era candidates.

The other semifinalists are cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tackle Willie Anderson, defensive back Ronde Barber, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, kick returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, edge rusher Robert Mathis, wide receiver Steve Smith, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Hines Ward, edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, linebacker Patrick Willis, and safety Darren Woodson.

The group will be pared down to 15 finalists before the final voting takes place for next year’s class. After a vote of the Hall’s selection committee cuts that group to 10 players, a final ballot is cast and a maximum of five players can be elected with at least 80 percent of those votes.

15 responses to “Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas among Hall of Fame semifinalists

  2. Trust me. Joe Thomas couldn’t care less if he makes the HOF. He was a a projected first round draft pick and invited to appear at the NFL draft. He went fishing instead. Tells me all I need to know.

  3. Seve Smith, Revis and Joe Thomas are no brainers. London Fletcher is the Jim Rice of NFL HOF finalists until Rice actually got in. You have to better than him to make it.

  4. You know your old when you remember watching him get drafted on TV. It was the year we were getting Calvin Johnson at #2, I think Joe went #4. What I remember about watching this draft was that Joe Thomas didn’t go to the draft in New York, he decided to relax and go out fishing while his name was called.

  7. Joe Thomas had a long and decorated career of losing football games.

    Not saying it was his fault, but didn’t exactly help his team win either. 48-128 lifetime record blocking for a revolving door of bad QBs

  9. No one on that list is worthy of the Hall of Fame. Good players, yes, but not Hall of Fame caliber. There are many players from the 50s, 60s, and 70s that have fallen out of the HOF “process”, and they need to be addressed long before this weak group of modern players is shoehorned into an increasingly watered down HOF.

  10. Woodson should have gone in ahead of John Lynch.

    Revis is one of the most grossly overrated player in history.

    I would vote for Thomas and Freeney. Thats it.

  11. Revis only had 3 great years. The remaining 5; he was either hurt or holding out.

    He was also not a gamechanger with NE in 2014. He was good, but not great.

    I think people forget facts sometimes. He was on a projected HOF career after his 3rd season but in 2010 and beyond, he wasn’t an elite CB for the reasons stated.

  14. They still have a HOF?? I’m sorry, but I just assumed that since they STILL haven’t put Jim Marshall in that everyone finally realized the HOF is a meaningless joke.

