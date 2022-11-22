Eagles pleased with Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph contributing immediately

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph both played on Sunday against the Colts, just days after arriving in Philadelphia. And the Eagles were pleased with how they performed.

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon today praised Suh and Joseph for showing up ready to go, and said that after giving them a quick lesson on the Eagles’ defensive terminology, they understood what they had to do.

“Suh and LJ, they’ve played a lot of ball and they’re smart individuals. They understand what’s going on. Once they put it in their language, it was, Hey, go out and play. And that’s what they did. It was good to get those guys in here, and they played well,” Gannon said.

Joseph played 40 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps against the Colts, while Suh played 26 percent. Joseph was actually in the starting lineup and got in on the tackle on the first play of the game, and in the third quarter Suh and Joseph combined for a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan that forced a Colts three-and-out.

It was an impressive performance for two guys in their 30s who have been out of the league all year. They should be able to do more once they get their feet wet.