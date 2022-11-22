Giants add Shane Lemieux, Andrew Thomas to practice report

Getty Images

The Giants had a number of changes to their practice report Tuesday.

They added offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (toe) and Andrew Thomas (illness). Both missed practice after not being on the report Monday.

Defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle) was a new addition as a limited participant.

Receiver Richie James (knee) and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (neck) had limited practices after sitting out Monday.

The rest of the report remained the same.

The team already has ruled out cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu (neck) and Jon Feliciano (neck) and defensive back Fabian Moreau (oblique) also sat out again Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Evan Neal (knee) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (jaw) remained limited.