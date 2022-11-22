Jimmy Garoppolo: Monday was our best full game, but there’s still meat on the bone

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes on Monday night and the team ran for 159 yards to provide the kind of balance that led to a 38-10 rout of the Cardinals in Mexico City.

Garoppolo’s play was the subject of praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game and the quarterback said he thought it was the best total effort of the season for the offense. He also said he thinks “we left some meat on the bone there for sure.”

“The past couple weeks we’ve been putting together some good games,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Today was probably our best full game that we’ve put together. But we’ve got a long way to go. There’s some yards we left out there, even some points that we left out there. It’s a nice thing that guys are still hungry.”

The 49ers are now on a three-game winning streak and they’re set to play their next three games at home, which sets up well for the offense’s bid to climb even higher down the stretch and into the postseason.