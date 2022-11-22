John Harbaugh: DeSean Jackson will hopefully be back this week

Getty Images

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson with the hope he’d give a boost to their passing game.

Jackson made his 2022 debut in Week Nine, catching a 16-yard pass in the win over the Saints. But he was limited to just 11 offensive snaps due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh previously said Jackson had a good chance to return for Week 11 after the club’s bye, but that didn’t happen. There’s apparently a better chance he’ll be back for Sunday’s matchup against Jacksonville.

“It wasn’t supposed to be real bad, but it just hasn’t quite come back as fast as you want it to,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “So, he’s working really hard to bring it back.

“He’s a little older, [so] it probably does take a little bit more time — I hope he doesn’t get mad at me for saying that — but he’s working at it. He’s going to be back, hopefully this week. We’ll see.”

Jackson, 35, played 16 games last year between the Rams and Raiders. He had 20 catches for 454 yards with two touchdowns.