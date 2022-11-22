John Harbaugh: DeSean Jackson will hopefully be back this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 22, 2022, 12:31 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson with the hope he’d give a boost to their passing game.

Jackson made his 2022 debut in Week Nine, catching a 16-yard pass in the win over the Saints. But he was limited to just 11 offensive snaps due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh previously said Jackson had a good chance to return for Week 11 after the club’s bye, but that didn’t happen. There’s apparently a better chance he’ll be back for Sunday’s matchup against Jacksonville.

“It wasn’t supposed to be real bad, but it just hasn’t quite come back as fast as you want it to,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “So, he’s working really hard to bring it back.

“He’s a little older, [so] it probably does take a little bit more time — I hope he doesn’t get mad at me for saying that — but he’s working at it. He’s going to be back, hopefully this week. We’ll see.”

Jackson, 35, played 16 games last year between the Rams and Raiders. He had 20 catches for 454 yards with two touchdowns.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “John Harbaugh: DeSean Jackson will hopefully be back this week

  1. Diehard eagles fan here, djack had the fork sticking in em since 2018. Can’t play a game or several plays anymore on those legs. Hope he can help yall. Many great memories for Eagles Fans

  2. As a Ravens fan, all I can say is we need to win these stretch of games that we are favored and come out healthy for a strong playoff run. I’ve given up on watching our injury reports. They really don’t mean squat until Sunday comes anyway.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.