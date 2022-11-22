Josh Allen limited for Bills on Tuesday injury report

Getty Images

The Bills are staying cautious when it comes to quarterback Josh Allen and his elbow injury.

Allen was once again listed as a limited participant on Buffalo’s Tuesday injury report. Allen has played every offensive snap over the last two weeks, despite missing practice time with the injury.

The quarterback has completed 67 percent of his passes for 527 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s rushed nine times for 91 yards.

There was just one change on Buffalo’s injury report from the estimate the club released on Monday. Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle), and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (neck), and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) were all full participants.