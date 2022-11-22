Josh McDaniels: Davante Adams can play the game within the game

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was as open as you’ll ever see him on his 35-yard touchdown to beat the Broncos in overtime on Sunday.

While the Raiders’ season has been a disappointment at 3-7, Adams has generally been as advertised.

Since catching just one pass for 3 yards in the 24-0 loss to New Orleans, Adams has been on fire. He caught 10 passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns against Jacksonville, nine passes for 126 yards with a TD against Indianapolis, and on Sunday had seven catches for 141 yards with two TDs.

On Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels said Adams’ understanding of the game makes him so hard to defend no matter where you line him up.

“I’ve mentioned a few other guys that I’ve coached that are pretty good, and he’s a unique player,” McDaniels said. “[H]e can think, process, understand the way he’s being covered, the way people are playing him, leverage, route technique, setting up his routes, doing a lot of different things that allow him to get open and be special. I think sometimes when young players come into the league, they think it’s all skill and talent. And that’s part of the equation, there’s no question.

“But I think the other part that he’s really mastered is his ability to set people up. He’s got great savvy and instincts, great awareness. Like the last play, I mean, that doesn’t happen if he doesn’t set it up the right way and really get the corner leaning to go across the field, but he understands that. He’s a special player. He really is.”

McDaniels added, “He can play the game within the game, which really just takes you to a whole new level.”

Adams has 64 catches for 925 yards in 10 games so far this season. His yards per reception is at a career-high of 14.5