Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods: My focus is on winning

Getty Images

The Browns lost for the seventh time this season against the Bills on Sunday and their run defense was again one of the leading reasons why they wound up on the wrong side of the final score.

Buffalo ran for 171 yards a week after the Dolphins picked up 195 on the ground and the Browns now rank 31st in the league in points allowed. That’s led to thoughts that the team might make a change at the top of their defensive coaching staff and head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ job security on Monday.

Stefanski did not discuss Woods’ status directly while saying that his only focus is on the Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.

“My focus is on us getting better,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa and playing good offense, playing good defense and playing good special teams. That’s where my focus is.”

At 3-7, the Browns may be past the point in their season when a coaching change or other shakeup has a chance to turn things around. Given how poorly the defense has played for most of this season, changes in the offseason seem like a safe bet.