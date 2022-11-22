Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury praise Mexico City as a great place for NFL games

Getty Images

Monday night’s game left 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ecstatic about his quarterback while Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is looking for answers after his team has collapsed, but they were on the same page about one thing: Mexico City is a great host for NFL games.

Both Shanahan and Kingsbury praised Estadio Azteca, the fans in Mexico City and the NFL’s decision to play a game there.

“I love San Francisco, but if we couldn’t be there, I’d love to be here,” Shanahan said. “This place is awesome. That was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever been a part of. . . . We were told it might be like that but it was even better than we expected. Everywhere we’ve gone in Mexico we’ve been getting love.”

Kingsbury agreed, although he obviously wasn’t happy with his team’s 38-10 loss.

“The atmosphere’s incredible,” Kingsbury said of Mexico City. “They put on a great game and the entire weekend was spectacular. I wish we could’ve performed better, but that was a great atmosphere for football.”

Shanahan has been around the NFL for his entire life and has coached in Super Bowls, but he said of Mexico City, “It was one of my favorite games to be a part of.”