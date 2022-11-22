Micah Parsons reiterates he’s “good to go” for Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s game he was “fine.” Coach Mike McCarthy said the same thing Monday, and owner Jerry Jones reiterated it Tuesday.

As if further confirmation was needed, Parsons provided it.

“Yeah adrenaline can play funny games,” Parsons said of playing injured, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “The soreness always hits me on a Monday. I was definitely sore. But went through my treatment, and I’m good to go.”

Parsons is listed with ankle and knee injuries after his left leg got caught in the wash in the second half against the Vikings. He returned to the game after the Cowboys listed him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

The team estimated Parsons as a non-participant in Monday’s practice, and he was limited Tuesday.

Parsons said he did not require an MRI.

“To me it’s just all about the fight,” Parsons said. “In this game, and especially once you’re IDed as a good player, you’re going to get a whole lot more traffic, extra hits. Definitely going to get banged up a lot more. Lot more cheap shots and that comes with backs, ankles, shoulders, headaches, stuff like that. Really, it’s just all about understanding that and how you got to go to an extra place. And that extra place is the mental side. So might not be physical but maybe you got to take your mental game to a whole ‘nother level. Got to take your preparation to a whole ‘nother level. Got to take your body recovery to a whole other level. For me that’s been it.”

Parsons has 10 sacks after making 13 as a rookie. He also has 36 tackles, three forced fumbles and 19 quarterback hits.