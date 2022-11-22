Micah Parsons returns to a limited practice; DeMarcus Lawrence now has an illness

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons returned to Sunday’s game after his left leg got caught up in the wash in the second half, and he, Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones all have insisted Parsons is fine. The All-Pro showed that Tuesday with a limited practice.

The Cowboys estimated Parsons as a non-participant Monday with knee and ankle injuries.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) remained out of practice, but he also now is listed with an illness. He is the fifth player on the list with an illness.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive end Tarell Basham (illness), defensive end Dante Fowler (illness), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (illness) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness) were estimated as non-participants.

Barr isn’t expected to return this week.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (knee) were limited.