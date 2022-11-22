Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett is getting better in all areas

Getty Images

The Steelers displayed some offensive improvement against the Bengals, scoring 30 points for the first time this season.

But it was a tale of two halves for Pittsburgh, as the team scored on four of five possessions in the first two quarters. Then the third quarter began with three three-and-outs. While a takeaway led to a field goal, the offense failed to get anything else going until it was effectively too late.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ended the first half 14-of-19 for 141 yards with a touchdown. He finished the game 25-of-42 for 265 yards with a touchdown.

“He’s getting better in all areas, guys, just the same way that George Pickens is getting better,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “I’m not going to comb through it every week. It’s moving in the direction that we would like it to.

“Sure, could it move faster? Absolutely. I don’t think anybody is patient — including Kenny. This is not a patient man’s business. You work while you wait. And that’s what he and we are doing. But he’s doing a nice job, just in general.”

The Steelers have compiled a 2-4 record in Pickett’s six starts. He’s completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,426 yards with three touchdowns and eight interceptions.