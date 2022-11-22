Mike Tomlin: No opinion worth mentioning on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2022, 1:49 PM EST
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach didn’t have much to say about the topic at his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin was asked his thoughts about Saturday’s qualifications for the job and he declined to share anything beyond his impressions of Saturday as a person.

“My opinion doesn’t matter,” Tomlin said. “I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night.”

With a 3-7 record, there’s not much for the Steelers to gain from worrying about the business of other teams at this point in the season so it’s little surprise that Tomlin didn’t open the door to that conversation on Tuesday.

  1. It’s little surprise that Tomlin didn’t open the door to that conversation on Tuesday on Saturday or on Monday though his team lost on Sunday and they’d probably lose if they played on Thursday as well.

  2. And no one here has ever been passed on for a hire by a less qualified candidate? Shouldn’t the silver lining be that any organization will find out the hard way after the undesirable results? Then why cry over it?

  4. Did you really expect him to criticize the hiring of a coach he’s about to face? Mike T has been around the block a few times. He’s not going to answer a question like that no matter what he really thinks

  5. The silver lining is that all the excuses that they used to use to discriminate against minority coaches go out the window. We all know that it is a complete crapshoot as to who will succeed and who will fail as a headcoach. Owners just hire guys they can relate to which leaves out a huge portion of qualified candidates.

