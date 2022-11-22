Mike Tomlin: No opinion worth mentioning on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

Getty Images

The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach didn’t have much to say about the topic at his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin was asked his thoughts about Saturday’s qualifications for the job and he declined to share anything beyond his impressions of Saturday as a person.

“My opinion doesn’t matter,” Tomlin said. “I’m not a part of that organization. I’m not part of the decision-making process. I know Jeff, I like Jeff. I think he’s a dynamic personality and football lover and charismatic leader, but I have no opinion worth mentioning regarding their hiring practices or that selection in particular. It’s irrelevant to me. I’m focused on the preparation of this group relative to us stepping in that stadium against that group Monday night.”

With a 3-7 record, there’s not much for the Steelers to gain from worrying about the business of other teams at this point in the season so it’s little surprise that Tomlin didn’t open the door to that conversation on Tuesday.