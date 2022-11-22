Mike Vrabel: Todd Downing will continue as offensive coordinator

Posted by Mike Florio on November 22, 2022, 12:57 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

After Thursday night’s win over the Packers, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI. On Tuesday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that Downing will remain on the job.

Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Vrabel told reporters that Downing is in the building and will continue to be the offensive coordinator.

Downing may eventually face a suspension imposed by the NFL. Usually, such action is delayed until after the criminal case has ended.

It means that, most likely through the balance of the 2022 season, nothing will change for the Titans. And it would be naive to assume that the current state of the Tennessee season isn’t a factor.

If they were 3-7, Downing probably would be gone. The fact that they’re 7-3 — and that they had a great offensive showing against the Packers in prime time — helps keep Downing around.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.