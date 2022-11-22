Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis

Getty Images

The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice.

Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans.

Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He caught 89 passes for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns in 46 games with the team.

His final season with Green Bay was 2019.

Allison opted out of 2020 because of COVID and joined the Lions (2021) and then the Falcons (2022).

Davis, an undrafted rookie free agent from Wisconsin, spent the first four weeks of training camp with the Packers. The team released him with an injury designation on Aug. 23.

Davis injured his ankle after catching a touchdown pass from Jordan Love in the team’s preseason opener. In his 24 preseason snaps, Davis caught two passes for 45 yards.

The Packers also worked out offensive tackle Sage Doxater, offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter, offensive tackle Sam Schlueter and center Chris Owens.