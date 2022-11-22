Patriots sign Conor McDermott off Jets practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots have some injury issues on their offensive line right now, so they signed a healthy one off of the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have signed tackle Conor McDermott. McDermott entered the league as a 2017 sixth-round pick in New England, but he was claimed off of waivers by the Bills before the start of his rookie season.

McDermott played eight games for the Bills over the next two seasons and he made 35 appearances for the Jets over the last four seasons. In addition to his work as a blocker, McDermott caught a one-yard touchdown pass against the Jaguars last season.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn has a foot injury and center David Andrews hurt his thigh on Sunday. Andrews was spotted at Tuesday’s practice, but Wynn was not.